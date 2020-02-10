Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has pleaded guilty to tackling another man at an Australia Day pool party, causing his finger to be partly amputated.
A man has pleaded guilty to tackling another man at an Australia Day pool party, causing his finger to be partly amputated.
News

Man pleads guilty to bloody Aussie Day brawl

Danielle Buckley
10th Feb 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trial into a bloody Australia Day pool party that left a man without the tip of his finger has ended abruptly with the accused pleading guilty.

Brendan Rhys Jones was charged with grievous bodily harm after he tackled Springfield forklift driver Aidan Cusack on January 26, 2018 at a pool party in Ferny Grove.

Jones originally pleaded not guilty and faced a trial in September last year.

The jury returned a hung verdict and Jones was due to begin his second trial at Brisbane District Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to the single charge and will be sentenced this week. - NewsRegional

australia day brendan rhys jones brisbane district court grievous bodily harm guilty plea pool party
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'It’s like Russian roulette': Casino couple trapped on ship

        premium_icon 'It’s like Russian roulette': Casino couple trapped on ship

        News DAVE and Jan Binskin tell us what it is like being trapped in a two-week quarantine on a cruise ship where 61 passengers had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

        Cape Byron gets drenching close to 1974 record

        premium_icon Cape Byron gets drenching close to 1974 record

        News The town has nearly reached its rainfall totals for 2019 in just 40 days

        ‘LEGEND’: Firey dives into floodwater to rescue ambulance

        premium_icon ‘LEGEND’: Firey dives into floodwater to rescue ambulance

        Weather Bloke jumps in floodwaters to help ambulance.

        TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Pacific Motorway

        premium_icon TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Pacific Motorway

        News A pedestrian has been killed in an accident with a semi-trailer