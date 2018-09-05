Man pleads guilty to 23 drug-related charges

A Northern Rivers man will this month be sentenced on serious drug supply charges.

Modanville man Brendan Peter Mason, 34, appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Eddie Lloyd lodged guilty pleas to three of his 23 drug-related charges.

He pleaded guilty to one count of supplying an indictable quantity of methamphetamine, on December 18 last year, and to two counts of supplying the same drug on an ongoing basis.

The court heard another charge of supplying an indictable quantity of methamphetamine would be withdrawn.

The remaining charges have been covered by a section 166 certificate, as related charges.

Mason did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He is due to face Lismore District Court for sentence on September 17.