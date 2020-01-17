Man pleads ‘guilty of doing no wrong’

A MAN accused of breaking and entering into the recycling centre in Nimbin on multiple occasions has agreed with the charges against him but claims he's only "guilty of doing no wrong".

Joshua Kane McManus self-represented himself from the dock on Wednesday at Lismore Local Court to face five charges against him after he allegedly entered the Nimbin Transfer Centre on January 14 without the permission of Lismore City Council.

The court heard Mr McManus had also entered the facility in November last year.

He is charged with entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, exhibiting offensive conduct while on enclosed lands, stalking and intimidating with intending to cause fear or physical harm, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to steal.

When Magistrate Michael Dakin asked Mr McManus whether he intended to plead guilty or not guilty, Mr McManus responded by explaining he only "guilty of doing no wrong".

"I agree with the charges against me, but I am guilty of doing no wrong," he said.

Mr Dakin repeated his question about how Mr McManus intended to plea after he was left confused by his initial answer, but Mr McManus simply responded with the same answer.

Mr Dakin told the court he would take Mr McManus' response as a not guilty plea to all charges against him.

When Mr McManus did not apply for bail and was formally refused bail he said he understood he was "being kept against his own will" until his next court appearance.

Mr Dakin ordered a brief of evidence to be completed, with the matter due to return to Lismore Local Court on March 2.