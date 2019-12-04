Menu
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Woodburn to meet up with a road ambulance.
Man placed in coma, flown to hospital in critical condition

4th Dec 2019 12:31 PM
A MAN suffering a cardiac condition has been placed into a medically induced coma and is being flown to hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Woodburn just after noon to meet up with a road ambulance that was transporting a 52-year-old man from Yamba.

The patient had deteriorated on the way to hospital and the aircraft was tasked to assist the road crews.

The helicopter's critical care medical crew treated the man and, due to his condition, placed him in a medically induced coma.

The aircraft then transported the man to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

