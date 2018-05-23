Man on working holiday 'lost the plot' in Nimbin

A UK man has been sentenced before Lismore Local Court after drug use saw his working holiday spiral out of control.

A UK man has been sentenced before Lismore Local Court after drug use saw his working holiday spiral out of control. Marc Stapelberg

WHAT should have been an idyllic working holiday turned sour for a UK man living on the Northern Rivers when he was arrested with drugs in his possession.

A family member yesterday appeared in Lismore Local Court to testify that Ewan Shakespeare had, until he was caught with drugs in Nimbin, had never faced legal trouble.

Defence solicitor Hugh Van Dugteren lodged pleas of guilty to two counts of possessing a prohibited drug on behalf of the 20-year-old chef.

This was on the basis that a first charge - relating to drug supply - be withdrawn.

Mr Van Dugteren said his client had experienced a "delightful holiday” until his first run-in with police in Nimbin on March 12.

This was the first time Shakespeare had been in trouble with the law, but it sparked a worsening situation for him.

"After his first arrest, essentially he lost the plot,” Mr Van Dugteren said.

"He ended up homeless without any money whatsoever.

"He was reluctant to contact his parents because he wanted to be independent.”

Mr Van Dugteren said his client's offences were "at the lower end” of seriousness.

"He has made admissions to myself and the DPP in terms of pleas of guilty to possession,” he said.

He asked Magistrate David Heilpern to consider good behaviour bonds.

"It's within your capacity to take that action with Mr Shakespeare,” he said.

The court heard mushrooms found in Mr Shakespeare's possession amounted to a wet weight of 52 grams, about 10 mushrooms.

But after drying out, they did not amount to a commercial quantity.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he saw magic mushroom possession "as an anomaly in terms of the quantity”.

"The defendant has, to date, lived a blameless life,” Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Heilpern said Shakespeare's adverse reaction to the drugs he had been consuming was common on the Northern Rivers.

"That, unfortunately is not an uncommon experience,” he said.

"Hallucinogens, by design, mess with your brain and with some people ... send them into an abyss.

He was first charged with possession on March 12 and later twice breach bond in Nimbin, the court heard.

Mr Heilpern gave him 12 month good behaviour bond.