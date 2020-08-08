Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Crime

Man on attempted murder charge stays behind bars

Christian Berechree
8th Aug 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing attack in Kawungan will remain in police custody.

Ricky Francis Neeson, 57, briefly appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with attempted murder, stalking, and break and enter after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old woman in the neck on Thursday.

Mr Neeson did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

His case was adjourned to October 1 for committal mention.

attempted murder charge fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOUSE FIRE: Ballina home destroyed in huge blaze

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Ballina home destroyed in huge blaze

        News FIREFIGHTERS worked hard to stop it spreading to neighbouring homes.

        RESIGNATIONS: Why two councillors are quitting Lismore

        Premium Content RESIGNATIONS: Why two councillors are quitting Lismore

        News Councillors Battista and Bennett have decided to stand aside now rather than wait...

        Man killed while clearing trees on property near Lismore

        Premium Content Man killed while clearing trees on property near Lismore

        News The man was found trapped by a fallen tree on Friday night