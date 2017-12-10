Menu
Man nearly drowns at beach near Byron Bay

A man was winched to be transferred to Lismore Base Hospital, after nearly drowning at Tallows Beach.
Alina Rylko
Claudia Jambor
by and

A MAN has been flown to Lismore Base Hospital for medical treatment after a near-drowning incident near Byron Bay on Sunday.

Police, three ambulances were among emergency services that rushed to Tallows Beach area about 5.20pm to initial reports of a male not breathing.

It is understood the male, who's age is unknown, was pulled from Tallows Creek, where it connects Tallows Beach, by bystanders and onto the shore.

Crews from the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter stablised the male before being winched off the beachfront. 

The male was treated by the helicopter doctor and flown to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment. 

Lismore Northern Star
