'Horribly tragic': Man named in fatal logging accident

DESPITE his workmates giving him CPR and police and paramedics doing all they could, Kelvin O'Neill died after a suspected logging accident on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a tragic end to the life of the 24-year-old man who was engaged to his partner and loved by family, friends and the Casino/ Kyogle community.

His fiancee Mali O'Neill-Everett posted in Facebook: "Kelvin Andrew O'Neill 27-02-94 - 27-03-18 Till we meet again! Each day is a gift, not a given right".

Friends of Kelvin O'Neill, who died in a tragic logging accident, are using this image of him as a tribute on their social media accounts. Facebook

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said the site at Provians Rd, Sextonville where Mr O'Neill died, around 39km west of Kyogle, has been declared a crime scene.

She said the location of site, was remote and hard to access but emergency services did their utmost to save his life.

"Officers received the call about the incident about 3.45pm yesterday," she said.

"The work-site was 3km from the roadway via an inaccessible, rugged track, it was difficult to access the scene as there was limited mobile coverage. The track was only available to four wheel drive vehicles."

Insp Bruce said police attended to find Mr O'Neill's workmates were giving him CPR.

"They took over CPR compression and when ambulance arrived they tried to revive him but were unsuccessful," Insp Bruce said.

"He was worked on for an hour but was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.45pm."

Insp Bruce said investigations were continuing into the incident.

"At this time it is not clear how he received the injuries," she said.

"It is possible he received them from a worksite machine or a large log pinned him to a tree. Workcover will be attending today to investigate and police will prepare for the Coroner."

On Wednesday Safework NSW confirmed they conducting an investigation to the circumstances which led to Mr O'Neill's death at the site was currently a crime scene under the control of NSW Police.

"SafeWork NSW has been notified and inspectors are attending the site today (Wednesday)," he said.

Meanwhile, social media has been active with many of the young man's friends posting their sadness and condolences to his family.

We've shared some of the tributes here:

Ben Moore: "RIP bud. Won't forget him flogging me around Grevillia every race."

Jack Millburn: "Well said mate he was such a humble happy person an always helping the young fellas out. Forever missed."

Ashlea Bates: "RIP mate... another rider gone too soon... love, thoughts an comfort to your family, partner and (baby emoji)."

Shaun Crane: "R.I.P mate you will never be forgotten."

Denise Faulkner: "Sad to hear the young man passed away. Thoughts and condolences to his family."

Pamela Pearce Ogle: "What a tragic accident... prayers for his family."

Margaret Mason Underhill :"How horribly tragic, heart goes out to his family, friends and workmates who tried to help him."

Tony Martin: "RIP."

Mick Fraser: "RIP mate."