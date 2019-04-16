Menu
Man mistakenly breaks into wrong house, threatens residents

Aisling Brennan
16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
A CLUNES man has been charged with aggravated break and enter and drug possession after threatening the residents of a Goonellabah home.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege a 21-year-old Clunes man attended an address in Alfred Place Goonellabah at 11pm on April 6.

"He has mistaken it for a friend's unit and did not know the occupants of this address," he said.

"The 21-year-old banged on the door demanding entry; he then used a knife to cut open a screen door and kicked his way through a sliding glass door.

"This caused severe lacerations to the 21-year-old's leg. The 21-year-old threatened to kill the residents and demanded they give him drugs.

"The 21-year-old gained entry to the unit and the terrified victims pushed him out. He was treated for his severe leg lacerations by an off-duty nurse and taken to hospital.

"Detectives located his wallet nearby, which contained MDMA."

Sen-Const Henderson said Lismore Detectives executed a search warrant at the victim's unit and another nearby unit.

"They located 175 grams of cannabis and a large amount of cash at the nearby unit," he said.

"This is subject of another investigation.

"On the April 15 The 21-year-old was arrested at Lismore Police Station after leaving hospital.

"He was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, armed with intent, possess prohibited drug and destroy property.

"He was granted strict conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in May."

