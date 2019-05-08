Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Festival organisers have named the missing man as Bradley Smith, pictured above.
Festival organisers have named the missing man as Bradley Smith, pictured above.
Breaking

Man missing from music festival located after 15 days

Tara Miko
by
8th May 2019 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EXHAUSTIVE search for a man missing from a Southern Downs music festival has ended after he was found in New South Wales this morning.

Bradley Smith was found by police in the small town of Legume across the NSW border this morning.

He is believed to have suffered some injuries as a result of exposure to the elements but was otherwise safe and well.

Mr Smith was reported missing on April 23 after failing to return home to Nanango following the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival over the Easter weekend.

Inspector Stephen Angus said police had yesterday received information from the public that Mr Smith may have been in Legume.

Further inquiries had located the man with officers confirming it was Mr Smith just after 10am.

Inspector Angus said police were conducting further inquiries in relation to Mr Smith's disappearance, including the circumstances surrounding the extended period in which he made no contact with family, friends or authorities.

Inspector Angus said the protracted search for Mr Smith had come at a cost to taxpayers, and had involved helicopters, State Emergency Services personnel, police and other agencies.

bradley smith editors picks missing person police rabbits eat leaves
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    INQUEST: 'Gaps' in road closures information before deaths

    premium_icon INQUEST: 'Gaps' in road closures information before deaths

    News "IT WOULD have been great if we'd got calls” from flood spotters.

    Fix our dangerous road where someone was killed, or we will

    Fix our dangerous road where someone was killed, or we will

    Letters to the Editor The Nimbin community is still reeling after a fatal hit-and-run

    Lismore woman arrested in relation to $500,000 scam

    premium_icon Lismore woman arrested in relation to $500,000 scam

    News Victim put almost half a million dollars into account

    Meet the Beef Week Queen contestants

    premium_icon Meet the Beef Week Queen contestants

    Community Four women vying for the crown