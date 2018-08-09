Man missing from Lismore since last month

Police hold concerns for Daniel ONeill, aged 46, last seen by a close friend in South Lismore, about 6pm on Friday July 27.

POLICE are searching for a man missing from the Lismore area since last month.

Daniel O'Neill, aged 46, was last seen by a close friend in South Lismore, about 6pm on Friday July 27, 2018.

He has not been seen since this time and police and family have concerns for his welfare due to medical conditions.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160cm tall with a medium build and black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.

Information is treated in strict confidence.