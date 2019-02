MISSING SWIMMER: Westpac Helicopter have been unable to locate local man who is missing.

A Ballina man in his late 60's was reported missing this morning when he did not return home from his regular morning swim.

A Spokesperson from Westpac Rescue Helicopter said Westpac Helicopter was tasked to Lighthouse beach around 10.30am to search for the missing swimmer but returned to base after being unable to locate the man.

The search is ongoing with Police and Ambulance crew on standby at the scene.