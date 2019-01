Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place at Shaws Bay on January 23. The pictured man may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

DO YOU recognise this person?

If you can identify this person please call Ballina Police on 6681 8699, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or email 36610@police.nsw.gov.au

Police reference is E70396459.