Man mauled by croc in North Queensland

by Peter Carruthers
11th Nov 2019 1:29 PM
A MAN in his 50s has been flown from a remote Cape York region near Cape Grenville after being mauled by a saltwater crocodile.

Paramedics were called at 4.53pm yesterday afternoon to the scene of the attack north of Lockhart River.

The man was flown to Cairns Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service in a serious condition.

Being treated for "significant hand and leg injuries" the bite victim was in a stable condition a short time ago according to a hospital spokeswoman.

 

cape york croc attack lockhart river north queensland

