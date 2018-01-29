Menu
Man makes 'dozens' of highly abusive phone calls to police

A LISMORE man has been charged after making "dozens" of "highly abusive and threatening" phone calls to police.

Officers from the Richmond Local Area Command allege the 51-year-old man was drunk when he made the phone calls on Saturday night.

"He also made threats to bash a person known to him with a baseball bat," they posted on their Facebook page this morning.

"In the final call he said he was going to set fire to his car to prove that police should take him seriously.

"Moments later police were advised that the 51-year-old was pouring petrol around his car on Uralba Street.

"When he saw police he used a large amount of offensive language."

The man was arrested and charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, and using offensive language.

He was detained until he sobered up and will face Lismore Local Court in March.

