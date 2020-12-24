Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
News

Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Dec 2020 6:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car in Moreton Bay.

Emergency services were called to Bribie Island Road in Ningi, near the Redondo St intersection, about 10.07pm.

Police say the 27-year-old was lying on the road when he was struck.

He suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

The 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOLD: Historic Lismore building has new owner

        Premium Content SOLD: Historic Lismore building has new owner

        News What do you think should happen to this landmark site in Woodlark Street?

        Parents warned about hidden dangers of hi-tech Christmas gifts

        Premium Content Parents warned about hidden dangers of hi-tech Christmas...

        News There have been reports of children interacting with offenders online while a...

        Need for Speed? Think again as double demerits begin

        Premium Content Need for Speed? Think again as double demerits begin

        News Drivers are being encouraged to stay safe on the roads this festive season.

        ‘Disappointing’: Chamber lobbies Qld over border blues

        Premium Content ‘Disappointing’: Chamber lobbies Qld over border blues

        News A North Coast chamber of commerce revealed their list of changes to help the CBD in...