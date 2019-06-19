Man lurked outside toilet before coward punching victim

Man will face court over a coward punch in Casino.

A 32-YEAR-old CASINO man will face court after coward punching a man at a Casino bar earlier this month.

Richmond PD Licensing Police will allege that 11.30pm on June 8 the Casino man spotted the victim, who he has been in dispute with.

The victim has gone to the toilet, before the man positioned himself near the toilet door and waited for about a minute.

As the victim exited the toilet he was punched in the head.

The victim was totally unprepared for this and fell to the ground.

The 32-year-old and victim then wrestled before the man who threw the punch left the premises.

But the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

On the June 15 he was arrested at his home at Casino.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with Assault. He will appear at Casino Local Court next month.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said Richmond Valley Council Local Government area support the 'banned from one banned from all' policy.

"Anyone involved in violent behaviour risks being banned from all licensed premises in the area. This includes all places where alcohol is sold - not only pubs and clubs but also restaurants and sporting clubs that have a liquor licence and are part of the liquor accord.”