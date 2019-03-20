Man lowered pants, watched women sleeping: Police

LISMORE police say they have arrested a "peeping tom" who was caught watching women sleeping early on Tuesday morning.

Police will allege that at 5.20am, a 31-year-old Lismore man attended a Phyllis Street address, where he peered through a window where a woman was sleeping.

At 8am the man attended a home on Kyogle Street, Lismore.

"There he lowered his pants and looked through a window at a sleeping elderly woman. When the elderly woman woke up he ran away," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said.

"At 9.30pm police were patrolling the area and responded to a job relating to a male acting suspiciously.

"The 31-year-old was sighted on Rhodes Street where he ran from police.

"He was chased down and handcuffed."

After an interview the man was charged with peeping and prying, entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, and two counts of enter enclosed lands.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.