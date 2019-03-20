Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man lowered pants, watched women sleeping: Police

20th Mar 2019 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE police say they have arrested a "peeping tom" who was caught watching women sleeping early on Tuesday morning.

Police will allege that at 5.20am, a 31-year-old Lismore man attended a Phyllis Street address, where he peered through a window where a woman was sleeping.

At 8am the man attended a home on Kyogle Street, Lismore.

"There he lowered his pants and looked through a window at a sleeping elderly woman. When the elderly woman woke up he ran away," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said.

"At 9.30pm police were patrolling the area and responded to a job relating to a male acting suspiciously.

"The 31-year-old was sighted on Rhodes Street where he ran from police.

"He was chased down and handcuffed."

After an interview the man was charged with peeping and prying, entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, and two counts of enter enclosed lands.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime peeping tom richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bangalow man on bestiality charges returns to court

    Bangalow man on bestiality charges returns to court

    Crime A BANGALOW man accused of more than 200 shocking offences including bestiality and assaulting a disabled woman will return to court next month.

    'It's up to you to deal with Universal Medicine': Blogger

    premium_icon 'It's up to you to deal with Universal Medicine': Blogger

    News Hundreds turned up to blogger's talk about "socially harmful cult”

    Projects saved, others cancelled at 'tough' council meeting

    premium_icon Projects saved, others cancelled at 'tough' council meeting

    News Council bites the bullet to address $6 million budget black hole

    MISSING GIRL: Family, police worried about Stella

    MISSING GIRL: Family, police worried about Stella

    News The 13-year-old has been missing since Friday

    • 20th Mar 2019 12:35 PM