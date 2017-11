A 31-year-old man has lost three finders after an accident on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man has lost three finders after an accident on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man has had three fingers amputated at an accident on Saturday. Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tabulam, west of Casino, after reports a man had three fingers amputated while putting a motorbike on a trailer.

The patient was treated by the helicopter medical team and transported from Tabulam to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.