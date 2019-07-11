Man loses more than $87,000 to fraudsters in online scam

A man has become victim to an online scam.

A NORTHERN Rivers man has lost more than $87,000 to an online scam.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said a month ago the victim was on his computer when a 'pop-up' ad appeared, offering a huge financial return for a small investment.

"The victim paid a small amount and the scammers kept asking for more and more money, which he paid.

"This included four payments of $20,000.00

"The company he paid to was taurenfx.vip.”

Snr Const Henderson said the website used in the scam has been taken down and they are not answering their phones.

He said there was no prospect of recovering the money.

"Please be very very cautious with people offering investment opportunities where they offer huge returns for little or now outlay,” he warned.

"Carry out research on the company and always seek independent financial advice before sending a cent.”

If you are part of a social group that has regular meetings Snr Const Henderson is happy to come along and speak about fraud prevention. Email hend1dav@Police.nsw.gov.au.