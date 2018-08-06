Man lit fires, threatened cops, assaulted man with machete

Police are hunting a an has allegedly lit fires near a camp ground at Waterpark Creek, Byfield, before threatening to kill emergency services and fleeing the scene, only to later assault a man in his Byfied home with a machete and stealing a Toyota ute from the property.

A STATEWIDE manhunt is underway after for a man alleged to have committed an assault, arson, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and stealing a car overnight on the Capricorn Coast.

The wanted man allegedly lit fires near a camp ground at Waterpark Creek, Byfield, before threatening to kill emergency services and fleeing the scene.

It's alleged he later assaulted a man in his Byfield home with a machete before stealing a Toyota ute from the property.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said police tried to intercept a green coloured Toyota Starlet hatchback allegedly driven by the wanted man, which was travelling on the wrong side of the road at excessive speed.

Due to the high speed, police decided not to pursue the vehicle.

Det Ins Shadlow said about 2am, the man attended a Byfield address armed with a machete and assaulted the male occupant.

He said the victim managed to flee the house and hid in bushes until daylight.

Det Ins Shadlow said the victim later made their way back to the house, noticed his Toyota Hilux had been stolen and called police.

The wanted man is described as Caucasian, aged in his 50s with short hair.

Police carried out searches in the Byfield area up until 1.30pm today.

He may be travelling in a 2004 Toyota Hilux utility with Queensland registration plates 727-SJQ (similar to pictured).

Anyone who sees the man should not approach him and should instead contact Triple Zero (000).

7.45am: POLICE are investigating a fire that broke out on the Capricorn Coast yesterday afternoon with reports two people were "armed and dangerous" in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services stated crews were called to Waterpark Rd, Byfield around 5.50pm Sunday afternoon to a large fire.

One crew attended the fire but did not leave until around 10.40pm.

A spokesperson from QFES said the fire investigation was handed over to Queensland Police Service.

QPS are investigating the fire with reports there was "heavy police presence" in the area last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service were also on scene as a precaution.

QPS has been approached for comment. More to come.