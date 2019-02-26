Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man lies motionless on the road after he was brutally bashed by teenagers on Sunday.
A man lies motionless on the road after he was brutally bashed by teenagers on Sunday. Contributed
Crime

Man lies motionless after brutal bus stop bashing

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTAGE has emerged of the moments after a man was brutally bashed by a gang of six youths on Sunday afternoon at a Maroochydore bus stop.

The clip shows a concerned by-stander standing over the top of the man who lay on Aerodrome Rd after he was assaulted by teenagers.

 

A 27-year-old North Queensland man was waiting for a bus at the Horton Pde bus stop at Aerodrome Rd on Sunday when a young girl approached him and asked for a cigarette.

He declined and the pair exchanged some words before six teenage boys, believed to be the girl's friends started an altercation with the man.

All six offenders have been arrested and questioned by police.

More Stories

aerodrome rd cpiu editors picks maroochydore police sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    GM calls $6.1 deficit a 'failure' of management, governance

    premium_icon GM calls $6.1 deficit a 'failure' of management, governance

    News THE Local Government Office have chosen not to move the council into administration.

    Macadamia farmer eyes off arts portfolio

    premium_icon Macadamia farmer eyes off arts portfolio

    Politics Candidates discuss their position on the arts before state election

    • 26th Feb 2019 3:51 PM
    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News Police wearing protective armour have been seen near a motel