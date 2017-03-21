Man led police on car and foot chase

A 49-year-old Goonellabah man has been refused bail after being charged with several traffic and drug offences.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that they saw the man driving a BMW convertible in Goonellabah on March 14.

Police were aware of his identity and the fact that he was a disqualified driver, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Police signaled for the vehicle to stop but it refused to do so.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway on Carlton Street Goonellabah and he went into a house through the front door, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police followed the man into the house; the resident told police that they did not know who the man was and that he had left through the back door.

Police chased him through several back yards but could not catch him, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police searched the car and found methylamphetamine and a knife.

The vehicle was towed away and the man was arrested two days later.

He was charged with drive whilst disqualified, possess prohibited drug (ice), custody of a knife and enter inclosed lands.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court today.