Man leads police on lengthy foot pursuit

A Casino man has been charged after leading police on a lengthy foot pursuit when he escaped from his vehicle after being pulled over. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

A CASINO man has been charged after leading police on a lengthy foot pursuit when he escaped from his vehicle after being pulled over.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer David Henderson said police will allege that at 2.30pm on Saturday, they stopped a car on Sheppard Street Casino for a breath test.

"The vehicle stopped and the driver, a 22 year old Casino man, ran off.

"Police chased him on foot for two kilometres before he was apprehended and placed under arrest.

"Checks on his licence revealed he was a suspended driver.”

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was issued a field court attendance notice for driving while suspended and having a knife in a public place.

The man will appear at Casino Local Court in November.