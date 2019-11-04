Menu
The man was reportedly thrown over a fence after he sustained a camel knee to the head on Sunday evening. Picture: Zoe Phillips/File
Man knocked out after camel sends him ‘flying’

Ashley Carter
4th Nov 2019 9:15 AM
IN THE straw that broke the camel's back, the animal kneed a man in the head at Belli Park yesterday, knocking him out and reportedly sending him flying over a fence.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics received a call about 5.50pm after a man in his early 50s was kneed in the head while putting honey on a camel's leg at a property on Belli Oak Tree Rd.

She said the triple-0 caller reported the man went flying over the fence, was knocked out and suffered a laceration to his nose.

He was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

