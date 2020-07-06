Menu
Man killed in motorbike crash on Bruxner Highway

Rebecca Lollback
by
6th Jul 2020 8:20 AM
A MAN has died following a motorbike crash on the Bruxner Highway.

Emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, about 40km east of Tenterfield, about 1.40pm on Sunday after reports of a crash.

The 59-year-old male rider died at the scene.

Police have been told the man was travelling west on the highway in a convoy with other motorcycles, when he became separated from the group and crashed.

Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who may have information or dashcam footage are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

