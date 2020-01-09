Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
A 51-year-old man died after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him while he was working on a farm.
News

Man dies after farm truck door falls on him

by Ulises Izquierdo
9th Jan 2020 7:18 PM

A 51-year-old man has died at a farm in central Victoria, after a truck door apparently collapsed on top of him.

Emergency services were called to a property in Baringhup, near Bendigo, around 11.50pm on Wednesday.

Police said they found the Baringhup West man dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the death are not treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner, police said.

Early Worksafe investigations suggest the man was working on an empty semi-trailer at the farm when the rear gate of the vehicle fell on him.

death farm accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder accused fronts court from police station

        premium_icon Murder accused fronts court from police station

        Crime AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has faced charged, charged with the murder of East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas during a fight.

        Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        premium_icon Stolen mobile vital in Ballina murder investigation

        Crime A missing phone may be a vital clue in Jesse Vilkelis-Curas murder.

        Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

        premium_icon Ballina says ‘goodbye’ to guiding light

        News RUSSELL Ronan, aka ‘Mr Tidy Towns’, will be remembered for a lifetime of...

        Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

        premium_icon Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

        News This American fast food chain is bringing its tacos to our region