Environment

Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

by Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Chamberlin
8th Sep 2020 5:57 PM
A man has been killed by a shark on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened at the popular Greenmount Beach just after 5pm.

Lifeguards treated the person on the beach but they could not be saved.

It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades.

The attack happened near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, a police spokesman said.

"A male has been pulled from the water after what has been reported as a shark attack," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing."

 

More to come.

