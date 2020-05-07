Man killed in horror crash on Summerland Way

FATAL CRASH: A man has died and a woman was injured in a crash involving a truck and a car on Summerland Way near Fairy Hill on Wednesday night/ Photo: File.

EMERGENCY services including police, ambulance, firefighters and members of the NSW Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to a fatal crash which involved a car and a truck on Summerland Way between Casino and Kyogle on Wednesday night.

A Richmond Police District spokesman confirmed a man died at the incident which is understood to have occurred around 10.40pm.

“A man who was in a sedan involved the crash has died,” he said.

Earlier an Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were alerted to the incident, just before 10.45pm.

”Three ambulances attended and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was alerted, but was turned back,” he said.

“A female who was in the truck suffered an arm injury and was transported in a stable condition to Casino Memorial Hospital.”

Around midnight Live Traffic posted the incident on social media advising drivers of possible delays.

“At Fairy Hill (between Casino and Cedar Point): The Summerland Way is closed in both directions due to a serious truck and car crash.

“B-doubles are advised to park and wait,” the post said.

“All other vehicles including semi-trailers can use the Bruxner Highway (at Casino), East St, Spring Grove Rd, Naughtons Gap Rd and Bentley Rd in both directions.

“Allow extra travel time and exercise caution.”

Police will prepare for the coroner.