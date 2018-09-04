Menu
TRAGEDY: Police say a "medical incident” was to blame for a fatal accident on the Burnett Hwy yesterday. Trudy George
Medical condition blamed for fatal Burnett Hwy crash

Mackenzie Colahan
by
3rd Sep 2018 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:43 PM

A 43-year-old Sunshine Coast man was killed in a serious crash on the Burnett Highway near Monto yesterday.

QAS confirmed they were notified of a single-vehicle incident just prior to 11.30am.

The driver lost control of his work-issue Ford ute and hit a tree while travelling north, near Galloways Lane, Tellebang, roughly 30km south of Monto.

He was transported to Monto Hospital but succumbed to what authorities reported as "massive internal injuries," before he could be airlifted to Brisbane.

Queensland Police said their Forensic Crash Unit will not be investigating after they determined the accident was a result of a "medical incident".

A QPS spokesman said the driver suffered from a "serious ongoing medical condition", however details of the exact nature of the condition remain confidential.

Passing motorist, Trudy George, told the Bundaberg NewsMail the man "had documents in the car that seemed to indicate he'd recently been in hospital - scripts and discharge forms."

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

