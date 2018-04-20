Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man killed in Queensland shooting
Crime

Man killed in Queensland shooting

by Sophie Chirgwin
20th Apr 2018 5:55 AM

A MAN has died after being shot north of Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to a unit block on Young Street at Petrie about 12.05am following reports of a shooting.

A 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

"Emergency services provided assistance to the man at the scene and he was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

The man has since died in hospital.

Police said there were "a number of persons present at the time" of the shooting. It's believed two friends of the victim witnessed the shooting and that the gunman remains on the run.

A crime scene has been declared at the Young Street address as police investigate.

Anyone with information should call police on 131 444.

Related Items

brisbane editors picks petrie shooting

Top Stories

    Will we follow Qld and dump recycling bins?

    Will we follow Qld and dump recycling bins?

    News WE ASKED every Northern Rivers council what they would do about recycling, after a Queensland council revealed plans to put yellow bin rubbish into landfill.

    • 20th Apr 2018 6:19 AM
    Fury at Minister's silence over subbies' cries for help

    Fury at Minister's silence over subbies' cries for help

    News Minister's silence after offers of help angers unpaid subbies.

    'This incident caused great concern': Commission boss

    'This incident caused great concern': Commission boss

    News Investigations continue into violent arrest of 16-year-old

    Desperate, sick criminals fall through cracks

    Desperate, sick criminals fall through cracks

    Crime Justice, health systems fail those who need support, says magistrate

    Local Partners