Man killed after quad bike rolled, caught on fire

A MAN has died after the ATV he was driving rolled over and ignited on a property near Tenterfield last night.

About 8.15pm, a 49-year-old man was driving an ATV on a property on Washpool Creek Road.

According to NSW Police Media, it appears the ATV hit a rock and rolled.

The man was trapped underneath the vehicle.

The ATV ignited and caught on fire, but the driver was not able to escape and died at the scene.

Emergency services attended the property and a crime scene was established.

A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.