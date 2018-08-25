Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The forensic unit on scene where a man was fatally stabbed at Rocklea. Picture: Jacob Miley
The forensic unit on scene where a man was fatally stabbed at Rocklea. Picture: Jacob Miley
Crime

Man killed after being stabbed in the neck

by Jacob Miley
25th Aug 2018 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to Beaudesert Rd, near Tramore St, Rocklea, following an altercation between two men about 9pm.

It's understood the two men were at a sports club prior to the fight.

A man in his 30s died at the scene after being stabbed in the neck, police said.

Police investigating the stabbing death of a man at Rocklea on Friday night. Picture: Jacob Miley
Police investigating the stabbing death of a man at Rocklea on Friday night. Picture: Jacob Miley

Another man was located nearby on Blackwood St and was treated by paramedics for injuries to his hand, face and shoulder.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The pair were known to each other, a Queensland Police Spokeswoman said.

A crime scene has been declared at both locations and police are investigating.

brisbane night out stabbing

Top Stories

    Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    premium_icon Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    Whats On ONE of our favourite childhood stories will be retold as Red Racing Hood, and it is coming to the Northern Rivers.

    • 25th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
    Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    premium_icon Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    Crime Creepy, predatory male behaviour at clothing optional beach

    Imagine if an app could replace our government

    premium_icon Imagine if an app could replace our government

    Opinion "The current system is broken beyond recognition”

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    News She was described as being very kind and of gentle disposition

    Local Partners