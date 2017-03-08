Man kicks window out of police car, tries to start engine

A MAN has been charged with a number of offences after an alleged altercation with police this morning.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said about 9am today police stopped a vehicle on Dalley Street East Lismore for a random drug test.

The occupant of the vehicle, a 45-year-old East Lismore Man, confronted police in an aggressive manner and refused to do a roadside drug test, Snr Cnst Henderson said.

The man was placed under arrest and seated in the rear of a police sedan.

The 45 year old has then kicked out a window and made his way out of the sedan. He has then entered the front passenger of the police sedan and tried to engage the automatic gear shift.

Police wrestled the man out of the vehicle and were forced to use capsicum spray to control him.

At Lismore police station the man has refused to take an oral fluid test.

He will be charged with refuse or fail to submit to oral fluid test, refuse or fail to provide oral fluid sample (2nd offence), malicious damage, two counts of assault police and two counts of resist police.

Police will also allege that the same man was involved in a similar incident at 11:45am on Monday where he was charged with refuse or fail to submit to oral fluid test and refuse or fail to provide oral fluid sample (2nd offence).

It is likely that he will be bail refused, snr cnst Henderson said.

The two police involved in this incident have not suffered any serious injury and will complete their shifts.