27°
News

Man kicks window out of police car, tries to start engine

8th Mar 2017 10:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has been charged with a number of offences after an alleged altercation with police this morning.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said about 9am today police stopped a vehicle on Dalley Street East Lismore for a random drug test.

The occupant of the vehicle, a 45-year-old East Lismore Man, confronted police in an aggressive manner and refused to do a roadside drug test, Snr Cnst Henderson said.

The man was placed under arrest and seated in the rear of a police sedan.

The 45 year old has then kicked out a window and made his way out of the sedan. He has then entered the front passenger of the police sedan and tried to engage the automatic gear shift.

Police wrestled the man out of the vehicle and were forced to use capsicum spray to control him.

At Lismore police station the man has refused to take an oral fluid test.

He will be charged with refuse or fail to submit to oral fluid test, refuse or fail to provide oral fluid sample (2nd offence), malicious damage, two counts of assault police and two counts of resist police.

Police will also allege that the same man was involved in a similar incident at 11:45am on Monday where he was charged with refuse or fail to submit to oral fluid test and refuse or fail to provide oral fluid sample (2nd offence).

It is likely that he will be bail refused, snr cnst Henderson said.

The two police involved in this incident have not suffered any serious injury and will complete their shifts.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  arrest crime northern rivers crime police

"I'm surprised they treat their customers this way"

"I'm surprised they treat their customers this way"

LOW FARES carrier Jetstar has been hit with a $545,000 fine from the Federal Court for not always being upfront about booking and transaction fees.

We're a nation of dirty cars apparently

55% of us admit to washing our cars less than once a fortnight.

Looks like washing our cars isn't the fun past time it once was.

SCAM: Northern Rivers couple promised $3.6 million from exotic inheritance

A Spanish inheritance scam letter.

But they chose to ignore the dodgy letter

WATCH: Coffee smackdown brews an artistic storm

City Centre Manager Jason Mumford and Republic of Coffee owner Nick Muller are looking forward to seeing competitors get involved in the Latte Art Smackdown at Eat the Street 2017.

Watch your local barrista compete to be the local champion

Local Partners

No fake food in our diets please!

"WE NEED to produce 69% more food to feed everyone in 2050."

Funding boost for sporting organisations

Far North Coast Baseball have received money from Local Sport Grant Program.

"Sport is a huge part of our way of life”

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

Belinda Wollaston will offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney

Kitty announces smashing comedy show

COMING SOON: Australian comedian, writer and actor Kitty Flanagan.

Tickets to her Lismore show went out for sale today

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour against some stunning outback scenery.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

Belinda Wollaston will offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Super highway service centre on sale for $35 million

Offers of at least $35 million are expected for Ballina's upcoming highway fuel and service centre.

Ballina Highway Service Centre to be 'the best in Australia'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!