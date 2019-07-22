Menu
A NSW police officer was punched last week in the area. Trevor Veale
Man kicks Uber car, then punches policeman and escapes

22nd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A BYRON Bay man was charged with malicious damage, assault police and resist arrest after he kicked an Uber car and punched a policeman while resisting arrest.

According to police, at about 11.07pm on Wednesday, July 17, a female Uber driver was driving a car in Jonson Street, Byron Bay.

It is alleged that the 28-year-old male from Byron Bay was standing in the middle of the road, causing the female to stop.

It is alleged the male kicked the car, causing damage to a panel.

Police commenced an investigation and about 11.30pm that night police located the man in Jonson Street.

He was arrested and immediately began to resist and punched a male Sergeant on his torso.

The man managed to get away running.

About 7.30pm on Friday, July 19, the man was located in Gilmore Cres, Byron Bay, and was arrested.

The man was bailed and was scheduled to appear at Byron Bay Local Court in August.

Lismore Northern Star

