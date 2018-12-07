Menu
Cigarettes were stolen from a man at a Goonellabah location.
Crime

Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th Dec 2018 3:00 PM

LISMORE police are investigating the robbery of more than $1100 worth of cigarettes from the Woolworths carpark in Goonellabah.

At 6.40pm on December 6 a person described as male, Aboriginal, average height, in his 30s and skinny, in company with two Aboriginal children, stole a bag containing $1100 worth of cigarettes from the victim.

After taking the bag, the man kicked the victim in the head.

They were last seen running towards the Caltex service station.

Police are carrying out a forensic examination of the victim's car and CCTV footage will be released soon.

In the meantime police are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who knows who did it to contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599.

Police reference is E68061110.

crime northern rivers crime richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

