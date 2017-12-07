Man jumps out of second-storey window after failed break-in

The police dog squad was called into hunt down an intruder after a failed break-in at Evans Head.

AN INTRUDER jumped out of a second storey window of a holiday apartment after being caught out by two tourists holidaying at the Evans Head property.

Police were called to Heath St at 12.05pm on Wednesday after two holiday-makers reported an intruder had broken into the apartment.

One of the tourists caught the would-be thief in the act, then ran downstairs to lock the intruder inside the house.

In order to escape, the intruder jumped out of a second-storey window.

The offender has been described as a Caucasian male with a thin build and wearing black shorts.

Sniffer dogs were deployed to the address in a bid to track the perpetrator, but he was not located.

Scene of Crime Officers attended and took fingerprint and DNA from the scene. At this stage, it appears nothing was stolen.

Police said the incident was a timely reminder for tourists to be vigilant by locking windows and doors as well as removing valuables from cars.

Anyone with information about the intruder is asked to call Evans Head Police 6682 4202.