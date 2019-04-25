Menu
The Toyota Hilux ute stolen from Bracken Ridge. Stolen Toyota Hilux dual cab from Bracken Ridge
Crime

Wild ride: Nude owner clings to stolen ute

by Gerard Cockburn
25th Apr 2019 10:16 AM
A NAKED Brisbane man desperately attempted to stop his ute being stolen by jumping in the back of the tray as robbers sped off last night, riding for almost half an hour before they got away.

At 10:30pm, two men stole a Toyota Hilux dual cab ute from an address on Springer Place, Bracken Ridge.

The owner attempted to stop the men taking his ute by jumping on the back tray dressed in only a towel as they drove off.

The man held on to the back of the ute for nearly half an hour as the car sped around Brisbaneâ€™s northern suburbs.

The Bracken Ridge man has spoken of his wild ordeal on the back of his stolen ute overnight. Picture: Gerard Cockburn
The Bracken Ridge man has spoken of his wild ordeal on the back of his stolen ute overnight. Picture: Gerard Cockburn

At one point he was hit in the head by a coffee cup thrown by the thieves in an attempt to get him to let go.

The ute pulled over on Castle Hill Drive at Murrumba Downs when a small white car pulled up behind them.

The owner then jumped off the back of the ute and approached the car for assistance, but as soon as he hit the ground both cars sped off.

Both cars were last seen on Dohles Creek Rd and the owner of the car has been treated for minor injuries to his head.

Police are urging the public to contact them on 131 444 if they have any information.

brisbane crime editors picks naked nude queensland stolen ute

