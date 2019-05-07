Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 29-year-old Maudsland man has been taken into custody on a string of driving offences and one rape charge.
A 29-year-old Maudsland man has been taken into custody on a string of driving offences and one rape charge.
Crime

Man jumps in river after knifepoint carjacking

by Talisa Eley
7th May 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has jumped off a Gold Coast bridge and into the Nerang River in a bid to evade police, in a dramatic chase yesterday.

The 29-year-old Maudsland man was spotted by police speeding through Benowa in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe bearing false NSW plates around 11am.

He tried to carjack another vehicle at knifepoint after being stopped by police stingers on the Ross River Bridge.

Police said the man jumped into the Nerang River in a bid to evade officers.
Police said the man jumped into the Nerang River in a bid to evade officers.


When police intervened the man jumped into the Nerang River and was caught a short time later.

He has since been charged with a string of driving offences and attempted robbery.

The man will also face one count of rape and one count of stealing in relation to an incident that happened at an Ormeau Hills address on Sunday.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

carjacking crime gold coast knife attack

Top Stories

    Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    News A MAN who has spent years helping others now needs your help.

    How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    premium_icon How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    Crime Lawyer warns consumption is penalised despite ability to drive

    What happened the day Fred Nile came to town

    premium_icon What happened the day Fred Nile came to town

    Politics Fred Nile on the CDP's mysterious candidates for Page and Richmond

    Road was open before family's car plunged into murky river

    premium_icon Road was open before family's car plunged into murky river

    News Inquest will look into tragic death of mother, kids in Tweed River