Crime

Man jumps dock during bail hearing, escapes

20th Jan 2020 10:50 AM
POLICE are on the hunt for a man who jumped the dock at the Alice Springs Local Court, ran off and escaped into the Todd River on Friday morning.

Jonah Mitchell, 18, was facing court for a bail application on assault, domestic violence and drug charges when he leapt to freedom and burst through the front doors at about 11am.

Corrections officers gave chase but lost sight of Mitchell when he ran into the river.

Police officers in marked and unmarked vehicles pause to talk to each other near Hakea Court in Sadadeen during a search for a man who fled the Alice Springs court house on Friday morning. The man was seen jumping fences in the area. Picture: Emma Murray
Police officers in marked and unmarked vehicles pause to talk to each other near Hakea Court in Sadadeen during a search for a man who fled the Alice Springs court house on Friday morning. The man was seen jumping fences in the area. Picture: Emma Murray

He was last seen on the corner of Sturt Tce and Undoolya Rd and anyone who spots him is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mitchell is described as being 185cm tall with a tanned complexion and slim build.

He has a brown goatee and shoulder length wavy brown hair.

