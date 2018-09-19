Man jailed for swiping speakers down trousers

A BARYULGIL man who stole a bluetooth speaker by hiding it in his pants, has been jailed.

Michael Tex Gordon, 30, pleaded guilty in Grafton Local Court on Monday to larceny, possession of a prohibited drug and two charges of goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

Police told the court that on the evening of March 19 police saw Gordon near Alex Bell Park wearing dark clothing and riding a bicycle with no lights.

Police stopped Gordon, who appeared nervous, and asked if he had any weapons or drugs on him.

Gordon said he did, and handed a bag over to police, in which 2g of marijuana was discovered.

A search also found a small silver, diamond-studded cross pendant in his possession. When questioned Gordon said it was his aunt's, and that he had taken it from her without her knowledge but was going to give it back.

The court heard that two days later Gordon entered Harvey Norman Grafton and approached a display shelf containing portable speakers, removed a speaker from a box and put it in the front of his shorts and used his shirt to conceal the speaker, then left the store.

Staff at the store later discovered the empty box on the ground and checked CCTV footage. Police were contacted and shown footage of the theft.

At 9.30am the next day police patrolling Fitzroy St sighted Gordon, stopped him and noticed he was wearing the same cap and shoes as depicted in the CCTV footage.

Police also noted that Gordon was riding a BMX bike that displayed evidence of attempts to cover up the markings.

Gordon claimed a friend had given him the bike the night before, and said the bike was stolen from his friend "a few years ago" and had then been stolen back.

In court, Gordon's defence solicitor said his client was keen to break a pattern of re-offending, as the offences had been committed while on parole for another matter.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said two sets of offences committed within two days showed a strong need for deterrence against further re-offending.

Ms Stafford sentenced Gordon to five months in jail, and he was fined $100.