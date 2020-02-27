Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who drove a digger into the lobby of a Travelodge hotel because he was angry about unpaid wages, has been jailed for five years.
A man who drove a digger into the lobby of a Travelodge hotel because he was angry about unpaid wages, has been jailed for five years.
Crime

Man jailed for driving digger into hotel

27th Feb 2020 8:02 PM

A digger driver who smashed up the entrance to a Travelodge hotel in Liverpool, England, has been sentenced to five years in jail.

John Manley caused more than £443,000 ($AU871,458) in damage after going on a rampage in a digger, tearing down walls and driving the vehicle into the lobby.

The 36-year-old went on the rampage on January 21, 2019, the day the project was to be handed over, because he was owed £600 ($AU1180) in wages and had not been paid over the Christmas period.

He drove the digger into the lobby.
He drove the digger into the lobby.

 

John Manley smashes through Travelodge hotel.
John Manley smashes through Travelodge hotel.

In video captured by a coworker, people can be heard telling the man driving the digger that they would give him the £600 themselves.

Merseyside Police issued a statement saying that they were investigating the incident, and that "one man experienced eye irritation due to exposure to diesel".

John Manley. Picture: Merseyside Police
John Manley. Picture: Merseyside Police

According to BBC, Judge David Aubrey QC said Manley was "intent on maximum damage and intended to leave a trail of destruction".

He said Manley had caused "destruction in the extreme" and put the safety of those inside and outside the building at risk.

The father-of-two was reportedly angry he could not afford electricity or food because he had not been paid, and so could not have his children over to stay.

Many on Twitter were shocked at the harsh sentence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

crash john manley travelodge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fifty fast and furious jet models have permission to fly

        premium_icon Fifty fast and furious jet models have permission to fly

        Whats On WITH wingspans of three metres, see the remote control jets on March 6-8

        What’s with the weather? It’s like four seasons in one day

        premium_icon What’s with the weather? It’s like four seasons in one day

        News UMBRELLAS, sunblock, scarfs and raincoats all need to be handy as the Bureau of...

        Ballina development to steam ahead ‘unimpeded’

        premium_icon Ballina development to steam ahead ‘unimpeded’

        News The massive residential development planned for Ballina Heights will go ahead

        Race meetings are on the move

        premium_icon Race meetings are on the move

        Sport THE reasons why Ballina Jockey Club transferred its race meeting to Casino