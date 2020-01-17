Man involved in midnight siege remains in custody

A BALLINA man accused of threatening police when he locked himself in a bathroom has partially pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Braden Hardy, 32, appeared before Ballina Local Court on Thursday in the dock after he was arrested overnight at a house on Leeson St.

Police will allege they were called to property because Mr Hardy was in breach of current bail conditions due to previous domestic violence related incidents.

Upon arrival, Mr Hardy allegedly confronted two officers and refused to comply with their directions.

He then allegedly barricaded himself in the building and destroyed the bathroom door, bathroom vanity mirror, internal walls and bedroom mirror before he threatened officers with broken glass and a door frame.

Police eventually detained the man and charged him with several offences.

Mr Hardy on Thursday entered pleas of guilty to four charges, including contravening an AVO, destroying or damaging property, assaulting an officer in the execution of duty and resisting an officer in the execution of duty.

However, Mr Hardy has pleaded not guilty to another charge of assaulting a separate officer in the execution of duty and resisting the same officer in the execution of duty.

His solicitor, Hannah Donaldson, entered guilty pleas on her client’s behalf to previous charges of contravening an AVO and not having an approved interlock license holder installed on a car he was driving.

He is also entered pleas of not guilty to previous charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and found with goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

Mr Hardy is also facing a separate charge of destroying or damaging property less than $2000 but is yet to enter a formal plea.

Ms Donaldson did not apply for bail for her client and bail was formally refused.

Mr Hardy is due to return to Ballina Local Court via audio visual link on February 26 to set a hearing date, while the other matters will be heard in court on April 17.