Man injured in trailer rollover flown to hospital

A MAN has been flown to hospital for treatment after he was injured when a trailer rolled on top of him.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was flown to a property north of Grafton at Whiporie just after midday.

A 88-year-old man had been injured when a trailer or similar that was being towed had apparently rolled over him.

NSW Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have treated the man for lower limb injuries and he has been flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.