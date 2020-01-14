Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landing at Lismore Base Hospital.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter landing at Lismore Base Hospital.
News

Man injured in trailer rollover flown to hospital

Aisling Brennan
14th Jan 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been flown to hospital for treatment after he was injured when a trailer rolled on top of him.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was flown to a property north of Grafton at Whiporie just after midday.

A 88-year-old man had been injured when a trailer or similar that was being towed had apparently rolled over him.

NSW Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have treated the man for lower limb injuries and he has been flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.

farm accident lismore base hospital westpac life saver rescue helicopter whiporie
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Devastated’: Community mourns death of Bundjalung artist

        ‘Devastated’: Community mourns death of Bundjalung artist

        News DIGBY Moran’s work was highly acclaimed within Australia and internationally.

        Crazy coastal rental prices ‘a shocking sign of the times’

        premium_icon Crazy coastal rental prices ‘a shocking sign of the times’

        News "How are the people of Byron ... accepting this crazy pricing."

        New book uncovers stories of Lismore’s past

        premium_icon New book uncovers stories of Lismore’s past

        News A NEW book detailing the history of Lismore’s heritage buildings, businesses and...

        The incredible auction bid to workout with Chris Hemsworth

        premium_icon The incredible auction bid to workout with Chris Hemsworth

        News AN RFS fundraiser auction has attracted some outstanding bids.