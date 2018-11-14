Man flown to hospital after tree fell on him

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident on a Northern Rivers property this morning.

A MAN has been flown to hospital after a tree fell on him on a Northern Rivers property.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to a Blue Knob Rd, Blue Knob property about 10.40am.

He said a 55-year-old man was injured after a tree fell on top of him.

"He had chest, back and arm injuries," he said.

"He was trapped for a short while before being released."

He said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene along with two ambulances.

The man was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police also attended the scene and have been approached for comment.