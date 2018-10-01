Man injured in 1999 crash sues his own mum for $10M

A YOUNG man who received "catastrophic injuries" as a baby in a car crash is suing an insurance company for $10million to cover his future care needs.

The 20-year-old man, who The Morning Bulletin has chosen not to name, was a nine-month-old infant travelling with his mother along Muttaburra Rd near Barcaldine in February 1999 when she lost control of the car after swerving to avoid a kangaroo.

The car rolled and the child was thrown from the vehicle.

He received multiple skull fractures and a severe traumatic brain injury, spending several months in hospital before going home with his parents to face years of treatment and rehabilitation to help him maximise his potential, living life with a serious permanent brain injury and physical injuries.

Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton has filed the substantial claim against the man's mother and her (compulsory third party) CTP insurer, AAI Limited.

The law requires the man's mother to be listed in the claim as the driver, however under the Queensland CTP system the insurer responds to the claim on behalf of the mother and will pay any damages.

Maurice Blackburn principal Meghan Rothery said the man had been left with lifelong injuries which prevented him living the life expected of a 20-year-old.

Ms Rothery said where most people would be enjoying new-found independence after high school, building a career, friendships and relationships, this young man needs full-time care and will never be able to support himself financially.

"He requires frequent prompting and supervision throughout the day to undertake even the most basic activities of daily living," she said.

"By way of example, if our client is not prompted to change into pyjamas he would go to bed with his clothes on including his belt and shoes.

"Care and supervision is not only important in terms of our client's needs being met during the day, for example personal hygiene tasks, preparation of food and eating, but necessary to ensure his safety."

Ms Rothery said the $10 million claim was substantial, but highlighted the necessity of Queensland's CTP insurance scheme.

She explained that insurance was established to allow people injured on the road through no fault of their own to receive proper care and medical attention.

"Our client is only 20 years of age," Ms Rothery said.

"He is incredibly fortunate to have a loving family who have attended so well to his care needs over the years to optimise his lifestyle.

"However, it is extremely important to ensure our client has the financial capacity to ensure he can receive the care he will most definitely require for the balance of his life and through large periods of time where family through age, illness, and the need to also live their lives will be unable to provide the extensive level of care involved.

"The reality is that paid care is expensive and we are talking about decades' worth here."

Ms Rothery explained the claim had not been brought until the man reached adulthood to allow a full understanding of his ongoing care needs, which can't be fully assessed during adolescence.

Under Queensland's CTP scheme, children injured in motor vehicle accidents have until their 21st birthday to file a claim.

The claim has taken some years to reach the court phase due to those reasons, but Ms Rothery confirmed the insurer has been funding rehabilitation and medical needs over the client's life to date.