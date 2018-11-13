Man injured after trio break into home

Police are investigating an alleged break-in and assault.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police were called to a Nimbin St, The Channon address about 4.45pm yesterday.

He said the alleged victim, a 41-year-old man, was at home when three men entered the home and assaulted him.

"(They) left the home shortly afterwards with some belongings of the victim," Insp Vandergriend said.

"The victim was conveyed to Lismore Hospital for treatment and police are investigating the matter."

He said no charges had yet been laid and police were investigating whether the men were known to the victim.

He said the resident had suffered "lacerations to the face" in the incident.