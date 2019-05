A man in his 50s suffered neck and shoulder injuries after his car crashed into a cow at Imbil this morning.

A MAN in his 50s has been hospitalised after his car crashed into a cow at Imbil early this morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident on Kandanga Imbil Rd about 5am and treated the man for injuries to his neck and shoulder at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.