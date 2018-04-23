Man injured after being struck by vehicle

Paramedics have been called to Coolamon Scenic Drive, where a man may have been struck by a car.

Paramedics have been called to Coolamon Scenic Drive, where a man may have been struck by a car.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after reports he was hit by a vehicle in Mullumbimby.

Paramedics were called to the Mullumbimby Golf Club on Coolamon Scenic Drive shortly before 5pm.

The man was reportedly lying beside the road and was believed to have been struck by a vehicle.

Ambulance paramedics attended and took the 50-year-old to Byron Central Hospital with an injury to his arm.

Police were also called to the scene, but Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said there was limited information available at this stage.