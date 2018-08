A man has been injured by a falling tree on a macadamia farm.

PARAMEDICS have been called to a Northern Rivers property where a tree has fallen on a man.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Friday Hut Rd at Brooklet shortly after 11.30am.

"We've got two crews at the scene,” he said.

He said a 51-year-old man had suffered leg injuries after a tree fell onto him on a macadamia farm.

He said the man was conscious.

Paramedics remain at the scene and the man is expected to be transported to hospital.